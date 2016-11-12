„Rogue One: A Star Wars Story“ (International Trailer #2)

Auch heute Abend ist wieder Trailer Night! Und es gibt wieder einen neuen Trailer zu „Rogue One: A Star Wars Story“, dem ersten Spin-Off des Star Wars Universums und zeitlich noch vor „Star Wars: Krieg der Sterne“ angeordnet. Der neue Trailer dreht sich vor allem um den Todesstern, aber schaut es auch selbst an …
A rogue band of resistance fighters unite to steal the Death Star plans and bring new hope to the galaxy. „Rogue One: A Star Wars Story“ takes place before the events of „Star Wars: A New Hope“ and will be a departure from the saga films but have elements that are familiar to the Star Wars universe, exploring the galactic struggle from a ground-war perspective while maintaining that essential Star Wars feel that fans have come to know.