Sony A6500

Ab Dezember, wird es Sonys neues Flagschiff im Bereich der E-Mount spiegellosen Kameras, die A6500, zum Preis von ca. 1.500 EUR zu kaufen geben. Die neue A6500 kommt dabei mit einem 24.2 MP Sensor, natürlich der Möglichkeit 4K Videos zu recorden und sie ist dazu noch Sonys erste E-Mount APS-C Kamera, welche die 5-Achsen-Bildstabilisierung im Body eingebaut hat. Kleines, teures Träumchen, oder?

Building on its predecessor, the A6300, the new A6500 boasts 24.2 megapixels and not only shoots 4K video, but is also Sony’s first E-mount APS-C model to feature 5-axis in-body image stabilization. The camera can even shoot at 11 fps in RAW mode for about 30 seconds straight while a “Slow and Quick” mode allows for shooting from anywhere between one and 100 fps.