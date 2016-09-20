Sony A99 II

Sony präsentiert die neue A99II und setzt damit ein großes Ausrufezeichen. Die neue Full Frame Cam, nutzt einen 42.94 MP Sensor und ein neues Autofokus System, welches mit einem Hybrid Phase Detection arbeitet. Eine Fünf-Achsen-Stabilisierung ist ebenfalls integriert. Die ISO-Range des A99II liegt bei 50 – 102.400 – derbe! Die Sony A99II wird im November zum Preis von 3.200 USD released.

