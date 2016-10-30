Stüssy / „Holiday“ Kollektion (2016)

Stüssy hat noch genügend freshen Stuff für den Rest des Jahres parat. Gerade erst, konnte ich auch die Stüssy x Champion Collabo präsentieren, da droppt das Label bereits die neuen „Holiday“ Season Teile. Wieder einmal zu 100% Stüssy-like und derbe tragbar, oder?

Stüssy isn’t slowing down for the holiday season. Supplementing its collection even further, the streetwear mainstay delivers another range of goods highlighted by a pair of quilted satin bomber jackets in tonal variations of pearl and black, boasting palm tree embroidery.