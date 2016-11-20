Stüssy WINDSTOPPER Wool Coach Jacket

Stüssy präsentiert für die kalten Tage, die neue WINDSTOPPER Jacke, welche euch vor dem Winter-Winden schützen soll. Komplett winddicht und dennoch atmungsaktiv – diese Features machen die neue Jacke aus und das beste ist, sie ist direkt erhältlich bei Stüssy. Allerdings sind aktuell „nur“ die Farben „Black“ und „Red“ erhältlich, während die „Grey“ Variante wohl noch später erscheinen soll.

This season, the streetwear experts over at Stüssy have crafted the perfect winterized take on the beloved coach-style jacket. Fit for the sidelines even in the months ahead, the design eschews the usual nylon construction in favor of warm, heavyweight wool and goes a step further by utilizing a WINDSTOPPER membrane for good measure