Stüssy x GORE-TEX Heavy-Duty Winter Parka

Das Jahr hat nur noch zwei Monate, aber selbst jetzt präsentiert uns Stüssy noch ein Highlight Release! Gemeinsam mit GORE-TEX präsentiert man uns zwei Parka, welche perfekt für die nassen und kalten Tage des Winters sind. Beide Farben sollen am 04. November veröffentlicht werden und um die 560€ kosten. Was sagt ihr zum Release?

As we head into the guts of winter, streetwear OG Stussy has unveiled a new set of black and olive green parkas which utilize the technology to ensure you stay dry regardless of inclement weather. The heavy-duty military jacket also features a three-layer shell with reinforced tape seams, flap front pockets, and a snap button placket.