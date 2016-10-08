Stussy x Champion / Capsule Collection (Fall/ Winter 2016)

Stussy x Champion setzen ihre Kooperation für die Herbst/Winter-Saison fort und präsentieren den nächste gemeinsamen Release. Der zweite Drop, besteht aus Hoodies, Crewneck und Sherpa Fleece Jacken. Die Kollektion ist aktuell nur in Japan erhältlich und noch ist auch offen, ob es einen US/EU Release geben wird.

Stüssy and Champion have returned with their second collaborative delivery for Fall/Winter 2016. This time around the release includes matching hoodies and crew neck sweatshirts, both of which come in grey, navy and olive hues with Stüssy’s signature script figuring prominently across the chest.