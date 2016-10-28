Stussy x Champion Zip Hoodie (Fall 2016)

Stussy x Champion haben noch ein kleines Highlight für 2016 parat. Gemeinsam hat man einen windproof Zip Hoodie entworfen, welcher seit heute in zwei Farben erhältlich ist. Der einzige Nachteil, er ist aktuell nur in den Stores in JP erhältlich, aber kommt hoffentlich noch nach Europa, denn er sieht schon ziemlich cool aus oder was meint ihr?

Two major players in the sportswear and streetwear industries are once again coming together for a new fall essential. Stüssy and Champion‘s latest collaboration sees light to a full zip hoodie.