„The Fate of the Furious“ (Official Trailer)

Da ist er – der offizielle Trailer zu „The Fate of the Furious“, dem achten Teil der „Fast & Furious“ Franchise. Im ersten Teil nach Paul Walker ist nichts mehr so, wie es einmal war. Im Film selbst, sind Brian (die Rolle von Paul Walker) und Mia offiziell aus dem Game ausgestiegen und auch die restliche Crew hat den Weg in ein normales Leben gefunden. Allerdings, wer „Fast & Furious“ kennt, der weiß, dass Ruhe nicht gleich Ruhe ist und in dem Moment lässt sich Dom von einer Unbekannten erneut in die Welt der Kriminalität verführen. Ist am Ende Blut doch nicht dicker als Wasser?

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Oscar® winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.