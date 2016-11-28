The North Face / „Japanese“ Kollektion (Winter 2016)

Das Team, welches normalerweise hinter dem PURPLE LABEL Imprint von The North Face steckt, hat nun einen Release nur für Europa entworfen. Die „Japanese“ Kollektion wurde exklusiv im Londoner TNF Store enthüllt und umfasst mehr, als nur diese Jacke. Wer also noch sein Glück versuchen will, der müsste zugleich eine Reise nach London auf sich nehmen, aber ist ja auch nicht sooo schlecht, oder?

„The North Face launches its special-edition Japanese collection at the brand’s Earlham Street store in London today. This will be the only location in Europe to offer the range, which includes a hardy offering of outerwear, shirts, vests and jackets, as well as a comprehensive accessory selection comprising duffel bags, GORE-TEX hats and caps.“