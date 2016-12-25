The North Face / „Made in USA“ Kollektion (Holiday 2016)

Habt ihr für kurz nach Weihnachten noch eine Reise geplant? Aber noch nicht das richtige Gepäckstück gefunden? Dann könnte euch The North Face vielleicht helfen. Pünktlich nach Weihnachten, präsentiert TNF ihre neue „Made In USA“ Kollektion, welche aus Rucksack, Duffel Bag und Daypack besteht. Leider sind die Teile aktuell nur über Japan beziehbar, aber schau einfach mal bei GOLDWIN vorbei.

Christmas is coming right around the corner and with it, more rugged weather. Which is why The North Face’s new Made in USA collection probably couldn’t have come at a better time.