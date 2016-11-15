The North Face x Supreme / Lookbook (Fall/ Winter 2016)

Es ist mal wieder Zeit für einen Hype Alert! Am kommenden Donnerstag wird es wieder ein Supreme Online Shop Update geben und dieses Mal handelt es sich dabei um die The North Face x Supreme Kollektion für die Herbst/ Winter Saison! Verschiedene Jacken, Hosen, Schuhe und Taschen warten dann auf euch im Store. Auswahl habt ihr dabei dieses Mal zwischen „Black/ Orange“ oder „Black/ Leaves“ als Farbvarianten. Was sagt ihr zur Kollektion?

Supreme has worked with The North Face® on a new collection for Fall 2016. The collection consists of a Nuptse Jacket, Mountain Light Jacket, Nuptse Pant, Nuptse Bootie, Pocono Backpack, Apex Duffel Bag and Roo II Lumbar Pack.

Made exclusively for Supreme, the Nuptse Jacket and Nuptse Pant feature a water resistant shell with 700-Fill down insulation. The Mountain Light Jacket features a waterproof, breathable, fully sealed shell with fleece lining. The Nuptse Bootie features a water resistant shell with Primaloft® Thermoball™ down insulation and cushioned high abrasion molded midsole. The Pocono Backpack, Apex Duffel Bag and Roo II Lumbar pack feature high denier nylon and poly shells.

Available in-store NY, LA, London, Paris and online November 17th