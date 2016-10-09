„Underworld: Blood Wars“ (Official Trailer)

Am 06. Januar geht der Krieg der Blutlinien in die nächste Runde. In „Underworld: Blood Wars“ kehrt Selene wieder zurück und muss sich sowohl gegen den Lycan Clan, als auch gegen die Vampire, von denen sie betrogen wurde, wehren. Ihr einzigen Verbündeten im Kampf, sind David und sein Vater Thomas und dabei muss Selene den Krieg zwischen Lycans und Vampiren ein für alle Mal beenden, allerdings muss sie dafür ein großes Opfer bringen …

The next installment in the blockbuster franchise follows Vampire death dealer, Selene (Kate Beckinsale) as she fends off brutal attacks from both the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her. With her only allies, David (Theo James) and his father Thomas (Charles Dance), she must stop the eternal war between Lycans and Vampires, even if it means she has to make the ultimate sacrifice.