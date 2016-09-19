UNITED ARROWS & SONS x adidas Originals / „ICON“ Kollektion (Fall/ Winter 2016)

Wo sind hier die Jiu-Jitsu Fighter? UNITED ARROWS & SONS x adidas Originals haben die richtige Kollektion für euch. Mit der „ICON“ Kollektion präsentieren die zwei Labels, von der Kampfkunst inspirierte Teile, die dennoch auch für die Fashionistas unter euch geeignet sind. Die Kollektion ist bereits via UA&S erhältlich.

After releasing their collaboration on the Tobacco sneaker earlier this year, UNITED ARROWS & SONS and adidas are back together on another project. This time around it’s all about apparel, as the two present the “ICON” collection.