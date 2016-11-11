„Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets“ (Official Teaser Trailer)

Etwas Sci-Fi außerhalb des „Star Wars“ Universum. Der neue Blockbuster „Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets“ von Luc Besson basiert auf der der Comic Serie „Valérian et Laureline“ von Pierre Christin und Jean-Claude Mézières, welche am 09. November 1967 veröffentlich wurde. Der neue Film soll nun am 20. Juli 2017 in die Kinos kommen und die Geschichte der beiden Special Agents erzählen. Valérian wird dabei gespielt von Dane DeHaan und Laureline von Cara Delevingne. Hier der erste Teaser Trailer. Enjoy.

Under directive from their Commander (Clive Owen), Valerian and Laureline embark on a mission to the breathtaking intergalactic city of Alpha, an ever-expanding metropolis comprised of thousands of different species from all four corners of the universe. Alpha’s seventeen million inhabitants have converged over time- uniting their talents, technology and resources for the betterment of all. Unfortunately, not everyone on Alpha shares in these same objectives; in fact, unseen forces are at work, placing our race in great danger.