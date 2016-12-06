„Vane“ (PlayStation Experience Trailer...

Heute geht es natürlich weiter mit den Trailer von der PlayStation Experience 2016. Heute bekommt ihr u.a. den Trailer zum neuen Game „Vane“. Ein Adventure, welches uns mit in ein unbekanntes Land nimmt, in dem wir unseren Platz finden müssen …

Vane is an atmospheric adventure about unraveling the secrets of an unknown land, finding your place in it, and pulling at the threads of the world to make a change. The shifting sands glimmer with meaning, ancient ruins resonate with power, but a threat billows and looms in the distance. Find your way.